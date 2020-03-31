Tracking COVID-19: Northwest Arkansas & River Valley Coronavirus Interactive Map

See the counties that have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the River Valley & Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, continue to spread around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley after the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Where is the coronavirus where you live?

The following map shows a list of coronavirus cases by county in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, as confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Bookmark this page and check back often for updates.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus patients have reported a mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

Those symptoms can appear within two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Steps to prevent contracting coronavirus

The CDC recommends these everyday lifestyle tips for avoiding the spread of any type of respiratory virus:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are sick, the CDC says to take these steps to avoid spreading a respiratory illness: