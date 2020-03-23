Toledo man using 3-D printers to make face shields for doctors and nurses

Ryan Lawecki started a GoFundMe to pay for the costs of printing the shields.

TOLEDO, Ohio — People across the country have been finding ways to help slow down the Coronavirus pandemic, from making homemade hand sanitizer, to sewing face masks and donating them to hospitals.

Now, a Toledo man is turning his love of 3-D printing into a way to help.

Ryan Lawecki runs a 3-D print shop. He’s printed some pretty unique items in his free time, but now his printers are busy making face shields for medical providers at Toledo Hospital.



"I contacted Toledo Hospital and as soon as I got the okay from them I started the GoFundMe," said Ryan.



His GoFundMe, which is being used to support the cost of making the shields, didn't take long to grow.

His original goal of $500 was quickly surpassed. As of Sunday night Ryan raised almost $2,000.

It’s a level of support he never thought would happen.



"I was surprised. I only shared it to one person and from there it just took off. To see the support from the community is awesome,” said Ryan.



Each shield takes just over an hour to print.