x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Three state lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

State Senator Terry Rice (District 9) of Waldron has tested positive. The state representatives have not been named at this time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — John Reed, Information Director for the Arkansas State Senate has confirmed three state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Reed says one senator and two representatives have tested positive for the virus, but the names of the state representatives have not been released at this time. 

State Senator Terry Rice (District 9) of Waldron has tested positive.

In his weekly coronavirus update Tuesday (Oct. 20) Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is minimizing contact with others after being in a meeting with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday (Oct. 16). 

He says tested negative for the virus Monday (Oct. 19) with both a PCR test and an antigen test. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Arkansas couple dies from COVID-19 complications within a day of each other