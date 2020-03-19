This gas station in Kentucky is the first in the nation to return to 99 cents

The station in London, Kentucky, is the first in the nation to reach the mark that GasBuddy had been anticipating could pop up.

GasBuddy has confirmed at 6:20 a.m. that a BP station in London, Kentucky has lowered its price to 99 cents per gallon, according to a cashier who answered the phone and also GasBuddy users who reported the price to GasBuddy app.

