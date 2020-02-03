This coronavirus map shows all reported cases in the world

This interactive map provided by Johns Hopkins shows you where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died.

It's difficult to keep up with what's going on with the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.

That's where this interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering comes in handy -- really handy.

Worldwide, more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

If you're using the mobile app to see the map, you can click on the circular arrows button to enlarge that section. You are also able to click on the individual red circles to see the cases in that country.

The map shows confirmed coronavirus cases as well as how many people have tested positive, died, recovered and how many existing cases remain.

The map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.

It's a big help for people who are struggling to keep up with all of the information that has been floating around the internet.

While a vast majority of the confirmed cases are overseas, there are also dozens in North and South America.

In Houston, as of Monday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, although one Rice University employee will be tested after traveling overseas and had contact with a possible COVID-19 positive case.

The university said the staff member has not had direct contact with the undergraduate population and the employee's overseas travel destination was not on the CDC's restricted list.

As of Monday afternoon, six people had died from the virus in Washington state and two others tested 'presumptively positive' for the novel coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.