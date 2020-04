A third resident of Washington County has died of coronavirus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — A third resident of Washington County has died of coronavirus, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris.

Morris said the victim was an 88-year-old woman staying at an assisted living facility.

She died on Saturday, April 25.

No other details surrounding her death have been released.

Last week Morris confirmed two people living in the Springdale area died of coronavirus.