An 86-year-old Brookstone Assisted Living resident has died from COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A third resident at a Fayetteville assisted living facility has died from COVID-19.

According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, an 86-year-old woman passed away Friday (May 8) at a local hospital.

The woman was a resident at the Brookstone Assisted Living facility in Fayetteville.

Morris says the woman's name will not be released until Tuesday (May 12).