Third Arkansas legislator tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Representatives Reginald Murdock, Vivian Flowers and Les Warren have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

"I've spoken to both of them and they are not exhibiting any symptoms, which is the scary thing," said Michael Gray, chairman with the Democratic Party of Arkansas. "How many of us are walking around that are affected that do not have any symptoms?"

State Representative Vivian Flowers of District 17 noticed her unending cough last week. She didn't have a fever, so she thought it was allergies.

"I had no reason to believe that I wasn't safe, but it just so happens that I had the virus during the session," said Rep. Flowers. "So, I think it's super important that people who have been around me, whether it's been six feet or beyond, to know there is a risk."

Earlier this week, Rep. Flowers began to have aches all over her body and she began to run a high fever. She got tested on Tuesday, and she found out her results 36 hours later.

Flowers will continue her quarantine for at least 11 more days. She said she is currently not exhibiting any symptoms.

According to the Marianna Chamber of Commerce, Murdock is the first positive COVID-19 case in Lee County.

Murdock was also in attendance during the special session that was called by Governor Asa Hutchinson to deal with the state budget related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said he spoke with Speaker Matthew Shepherd and the governor felt that the social distancing that was implemented gave legislators "confidence they were not at risk at the time."

On Monday, April 6, Rep. Warren announced he tested positive for the virus. He said the symptoms were "minimal" and that he was self-isolating.

"Thank you to the medical staff who treated me over the weekend and all of those on the front lines of this crisis," he said.

Key facts to know:

854 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

12,824 total tests

11,970 negative test results

16 reported deaths

102 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17