TheatreSquared in Fayetteville to lift COVID vaccine requirements

Guests will no longer be required to have proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend shows at TheatreSquared.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — TheatreSquared has announced it will be lifting certain COVID-19 entry requirements for guests at the end of this month.

In late August, the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in our area. Because of the spike in cases, TheatreSquared expanded requirements for attending the theatre through Oct. 31, including either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

Theatre officials say now that cases in our region are continuing to trend downward, those requirements will expire after Oct. 31.

While proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be requested for entry after Nov. 1, the use of a mask throughout the performance will continue to be required until public health guidance indicates otherwise, according to theatre officials.

Officials say they will continue to monitor community caseloads and reserve the option to reinstitute elevated entry requirements if needed.