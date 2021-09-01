TheatreSquared guests required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide a negative antigen test performed within 72 hours of the performance they are attending.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Those wanting to watch shows at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville will now be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination against the virus.

Officials say this safety measure will last at least until the end of October. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide a negative antigen test performed within 72 hours of the performance they are attending.

The requirement will be extended beyond Oct. 31 if local case numbers remain high or if public health guidance indicates it is necessary.

Those who are unable to comply with the vaccination or testing requirement will be offered the option to stream from home or request a refund through Sept. 10 for all performances scheduled through Oct. 31.

According to TheatreSquared officials, the venue did an audience survey and found that 97% of regular attendees reported being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since March of 2021, the theatre has required all artists and staff to be fully vaccinated.