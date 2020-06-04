'The store is not the place for kids to be right now': Doctor shares ways to stay safe while you shop for groceries

When you're done shopping, Whiteley said you should also wipe down your groceries since you don't know who may have touched them before you.

SAN ANTONIO — We're all doing our best to keep to ourselves, but that's tough to do at the grocery store.

Dr. Katherine Whiteley with University Health System said there are several things you can do to stay safe while you shop.

She said before you go to the store, make a list of what you need. You don't want to walk around the aisles for an extended period of time.

"Be prepared," Whiteley said. "Stick to that list, get what you need and get out of dodge."

Whiteley said you should also shop alone. Don't bring your entire family with you and avoid bringing children.

"Please, please, please just keep the kids at home," Whiteley said. "Kids love to touch things. They touch everything and they don't even realize it and they put their hands in their mouths. The store is not the place for kids to be right now."

Whiteley said some shoppers are choosing to wear gloves and a mask while they shop. She said this is a matter of preference, not a requirement to steer clear of germs.

"Gloves are great, but you've got to sanitize the gloves. They're actually supposed to use a hand wipe to clean them after they touch different surfaces," Whiteley said. "If you wear a mask, pinch the metal piece over your nose so particles don't go through the top of the mask."

She said the most important thing is keeping space between you and other shoppers.

"It's really about safe distancing and just avoiding the particles coming off of other people."

While you're shopping, Whiteley said don't put food back that you've already touched and don't touch your face.

"No nail-biting, no wiping the eyes, rubbing the nose," Whiteley said. "We touch our faces hundreds of times a day, that's something we really want to try to avoid."

When you're done shopping, Whiteley said you should also wipe down your groceries since you don't know who may have touched them before you.

H-E-B is still offering curbside pick and delivery during the pandemic to minimize contact, but due to increased demand, some stores have all their time slots reserved for the next several days.