Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began

The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas is growing, with the second-highest number of cases in a single day recorded over the weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the first weekend or May 2020, Texas health officials reported the greatest two consecutive-day gains in the number of new COVID–19 cases, with more than 2,000 new cases added on May 2 and May 3.

There were 1,293 new cases of the virus reported Saturday. That’s the second greatest single-day gain since the pandemic began. On April 10, the state recorded 1,441 new cases.

On Monday, May 4, 784 new cases were added to the total. And Texas has experienced 32,332 cases of the COVID-19 virus through Monday evening.

Fifty-one deaths from the virus in Texas were reported over the two-day weekend, with 17 additional fatalities on Monday, according to the state health department. The total death toll stands at 884 as of May 4.

As of May 4, Travis County has 1,816 total cases, up from 1,683 on May 1. Williamson County reported 328 cases on May 1, up from 306 on May 1.