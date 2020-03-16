While the White House is encouraging teleworking with federal employees. The guidance for how to do so has been limited for some.

WASHINGTON — After self-quarantining himself for the coronavirus recently, Rep. Don Beyer said in a tweet that he is reaching out to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to encourage the agency to allow federal workers to work from home, and provide much-needed guidance of how to do so.

OPM, which manages the government's civilian workforce, has not mandated that federal workers work from home. And guidance for federal workers on how to telework has been tricky and limited information has been provided by a variety of agencies.

But that may soon change after the White House said it is, "encouraging (federal) agencies to exercise maximum telework flexibilities for their employees while still allowing for mission-critical activities to continue."

Many federal employees still have no guidance about showing up at work on Monday, according to WUSA9's Adam Longo. Sources he talked to with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Justice (DOJ) believe they have to show up to work Monday.

Federal workers teleworking may be encouraged now that information was sent down through the White House, but two U.S. Congressmen from Virginia are highlighting what they believe is a lack of communication and guidance that has been sent out about teleworking. Specifically, how these workers will telework.

Virginia congressman, Rep. Gerry Connolly, said a lack of communication with federal employees about a telework directive is "political malpractice by the Trump Administration."

Some agencies have sent out information and communicated thoroughly with their employees. One of these is the National Air and Space Association (NASA), with one employee saying in a tweet that the company has reached out multiple times via email about teleworking.

While OPM hasn't said much itself about teleworking, and other agency workers work for specific others, while some have gotten information on how to telework, the Office of Budget and Management (OBM) released a statement.

OBM has also told its department heads to enforce more teleworking for its employees. The agency tweeted out this information after WUSA9 reached out Sunday to see what the agency was communicating to its employees.

Below is the statement from OBM that says it wants maximum telework flexibilities to all current telework eligible employees: