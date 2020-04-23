Target workers plan 'sickout' on May 1 over coronavirus concerns

A group called 'Target Workers Unite' says the foot traffic and guest behavior inside stores has been 'atrocious' since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Some Target workers are planning a mass sickout to draw attention to their safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The group Target Workers Unite is calling for a mass sickout to protest because it says the "foot traffic and guest behavior" inside stores has been "atrocious" and its putting employees at risk.

"They do not respect our space, they are not coming to our stores exclusively for essential items, but are occupying our stores out of boredom and for fun," the group states on its website.

A liaison with the employee activist group, Adam Ryan, told USA TODAY that the "safety measures that Target has rolled out are half-measures, and they haven’t done enough to prioritize safety."

Target said it has implemented "dozens" of safety measures and will now be requiring employees wear face masks, a recent change to its previous guidance which made masks optional.

Target first reduced store hours in mid-March and earlier this month started supplying masks for its workers. The company previously announced it would be promoting social distancing within its stores and limiting the number of guests, if needed.

The company shared an update Thursday on the measures in place to support employees and announced that a $2 an hour temporary wage increase would be extended until May 30.

"While we take them seriously, the concerns raised are from a very small minority. The vast majority of our more than 340,000 frontline team members have expressed pride in the role they are playing in helping provide for families across the country during this time of need," said Danielle Schumann, a spokesperson for Target.

"When concerns have been brought to our attention, we’ve taken additional action, including increasing the frequency of overhead announcements and adding more signage," she said in an email statement.