T-shirts printed to help support Arkansas food banks & small businesses during the pandemic

T-shirt and screen printing companies throughout the state are launching fundraisers to help those in need.

ARKANSAS, USA — The coronavirus pandemic has closed the doors of many small businesses in the state. Some non-profits and charities are also struggling during this time.

Rock City Outfitters in Conway is printing shirts too with sayings representing some of the situations people are going through. Owner Ryan Ritchie says he knows COVID-19 is a serious issue, but wanted to show what people are experiencing.

"This virus is nothing to make light of or make fun of, but we did want to make some shirts that kind of highlighted some of the situations that we are all going through," Ritchie said.

The t-shirts are 20 dollars, with 10 dollars going to food banks throughout the state.

"That includes all six food banks that encompass the whole state so every single county will be represented," Ritchie told 5NEWS.

In the River Valley, Artifex 323 is teaming up with Southern Draw Graphics and Printing. They are selling a shirt with the saying "River Valley Rally."

"We chose rally because we wanted to use a word that describes bringing the community together to rally together during a time of need," Parker Dunn said.

The rally shirts are $20, with $10 going to the small business of the buyer's choice.

Jessica Meadors designed the shirts and said this is a time for the area to come together.

"It's a way to come together during this time this was so unexpected and crazy for everybody, and it's something all of us can wear and wear proudly with our state and our area right in the prominence and support each other and really that's what it's all about during this time," Meadors said.

To view information on the River Valley Rally fundraiser, click here.