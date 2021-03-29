Fauci says its 'conceivable' to send unvaccinated children to summer camps, playgrounds

Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said elementary-aged children will likely not get vaccinated until early 2022.

The nation's top infectious disease expert says it's "conceivable" that parents will be able to send their kids to camps and playgrounds this summer, even without a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the current pace of vaccinations, the rate of COVID-19 infections per day will likely reach a "much lower level."

"If we get into the summer and you have a considerable percentage of the- of the population vaccinated and the level in the community gets below that plateau that's worrying me and my colleagues in public health, it is conceivable that you would have a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children, with things like camps," Fauci said. "We don't know that for sure, but I think that's an aspirational goal that we should go for."

Fauci has previously said elementary-aged children will likely not get vaccinated until early 2022.

If the US continues on its current vaccine trajectory, “it’s conceivable” that parents might be able to send kids to summer camps or go to the playground, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @margbrennan as families eye a return to "normal" this summer pic.twitter.com/JFbqqdKsNt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

Fauci stressed that children can still get infected and should continue wearing masks when interacting with groups from multiple households.

"If the adults are vaccinated and you're in the home with your child, you don't need to wear a mask and you can have physical contact," Fauci said.

Ahead of summer break, this past week the American Academy of Pediatrics released updated safety guidance for summer camps.

AAP said there is little evidence to show transmission of the virus among children and staff when safety protocols, including wearing masks, practicing distance and cleaning surfaces, are followed. The professional organization of pediatricians adds that increased availability of testing will help more camps open this summer.