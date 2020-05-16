Study: Employees work harder when they work from home

According to Prodoscore, workers showed an increase of 47% in productivity.

New data is out about worker productivity and it shows that apparently you work harder for your company when you work from home.

They list the following points:

The average worker starts work at 8:32 a.m. and ends work at 5:38 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are the most productive days, in order

Friday is the least productive day, followed by Monday

The most productive period during the workday is from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Employee “ramp-up” to being productive takes one to three hours daily

“The common assumption is that remote workers are less productive than those who are in a traditional office. But our ability to capture, integrate, and analyze workplace data shows otherwise,” said Crisantos Hajibrahim, chief product officer at Prodoscore.