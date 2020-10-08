Three student athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Searcy High School

Searcy Public Schools said one football player and two others tested positive for coronavirus.

SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy School District has announced that three student athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the school said one high school football player and two members of the Lionsteppers tested positive.

The school said administration officials and coaches followed the health protocol and are currently in the process of notifying parents of the students who may have had contact with the athletes.

"The district is taking active measures to deep clear and disinfect the athletic facilities appropriately," the school said.

The district said that after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health that practices may resume "due to appropriate documentation and protocols followed."

The next practice date was not announced by the school, but coaches will inform student when the next practice will be held.