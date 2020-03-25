Student at Elza R. Tucker Elementary in Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

The Arkansas Department of Health may be reaching out to those who had close interaction with the student, according to the email.

A student at Elza R. Tucker Elementary School in Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email and voicemail that went out to parents, the school was informed Tuesday (March 24) about the positive test.

The school says it is working with health department officials to assist at this time.

Anyone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (runny nose, sore throat, fever or coughing) should call their primary care doctor for medical advice or the ADH at 1-800-803-7847.

School Superintendent Marlin Berry released the following statement saying in part:

"At this time, Tucker Elementary remains closed along with all Arkansas schools until April 20. As we learn more, we will keep you updated. We recognize this is very concerning news for our community, and our hearts are with all those affected."