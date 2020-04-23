Steuart Walton: Task force objective not when to reopen economy, but how

Steuart Walton has a message for citizens who may be eager to reopen the state’s economy sooner rather than later.

Steuart Walton has a message for citizens who may be eager to reopen the state’s economy sooner rather than later.

“They’re not alone,” Walton said. “I think everybody is at some level of that feeling.”

Walton, a grandson of Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton and a son of Arvest Bank Group chairman and CEO Jim Walton, is in his first week as chairman of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force. The governor announced the group and Walton’s appointment last weekend in Little Rock, just one day after pinning May 4 as the target date to start lifting some restrictions on the state’s economy.

Walton has May 4 circled on his calendar. He said the task force hopes to have some ideas to the governor on that date, with follow up reports by the end of May and June. May 4 is also Walton’s 39th birthday.