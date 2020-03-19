Statewide regulations on bars and restaurants prompt amended policy from Fayetteville Mayor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In light of the Governor’s new regulations prohibiting dine-in service at bars and restaurants, Mayor Jordan has issued an amended policy, effectively immediately, to repeal and replace an earlier policy issued on March 17, 2020:

