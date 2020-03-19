Statewide regulations on bars and restaurants prompt amended policy from Fayetteville Mayor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In light of the Governor’s new regulations prohibiting dine-in service at bars and restaurants, Mayor Jordan has issued an amended policy, effectively immediately, to repeal and replace an earlier policy issued on March 17, 2020:
- Bars and restaurants are allowed to provide takeout, curbside and home delivery services only.
- Restaurants are hereby granted temporary suspension of any and all City regulations that might prevent them from operating as grocery stores/food markets or home delivery service.
- The maximum occupancy of any bar or restaurant providing the services above shall not exceed 10 people.
- Licensed restaurants, microbrewery restaurants, distilleries, small breweries, small farm wineries or liquor stores may operate pursuant to the emergency rule enacted by Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control
- All restaurants and bars shall continue to abide by all Department of Health regulations.
Additionally, Mayor Jordan has issued a new policy regulating occupancy rates and distancing regulations in additional types of establishments, effective immediately:
- Theaters, auditoriums, meeting halls, and banquet facilities are required to observe an occupancy rate of no more than fifty (50) and performance restrictions to ensure no patron is seated within six (6) feet of another patron and that ensures any and all performers, actors, speakers, and staff remain at least six (6) feet away from any and all other patrons.
- Auditoriums and sanctuaries of religions institutions are encouraged to follow this policy for the safety of their members, but are not required to follow all limitations within this policy.
Information on COVID-19 screening criteria and testing locations in the Northwest Arkansas region is available here. The City of Fayetteville’s COVID-19 business resources page is being regularly updated with new resources to support business who are affected by this pandemic. A list of new policies enacted in response to COVID-19 is available here and is being updated as new policies are issued. For additional information about the City's efforts to combat COVID-19, please visit the City's COVID-19 website: fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19.