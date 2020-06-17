State to allow nursing home visits with limitations July 1

Some homes may fall behind on the initial date, but many should be ready to start into the July 4th holiday weekend.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (June 17) that the state will allow visitation in long term care facilities starting on July 1.

In order for visitations to begin again, each facility must meet the following requirements:

The facility has completed COVID-19 testing and has met the criteria outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) such as masks requirements and temperature checks.

Outdoor visits are preferred, but indoor visits will be allowed for residents who cannot be safely moved outside or when the weather is too hot.

Facilities will need to spend the upcoming weeks modifying both indoor and outdoor spaces that will be used for this purpose. They will also need to put a scheduling system in place.

End of life visits for families will continue.

Each resident will be able to have two visitors.

This will also allow facilities to expand activities as well as communal dining to residents.

If cases are present, each facility will have to work with ADH and will have to close again before reopening for family visitations.

The governor says the state is taking this next step, which isn't supposed to take place until Phase 3, because Arkansas is ahead on its testing.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says guidelines for visitations should be released Wednesday.

The following are numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 17:

13,606 cumulative cases (up 415)

217 hospitalizations (up 3)

197 deaths (up 6)

4,413 active cases

53 on ventilators (up 5)

8,996 recoveries (up 331)

Washington County has the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours with 90 cases, Benton County had 81 new cases.