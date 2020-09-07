State releases Arkansas COVID-19 survey results

The state conducted a study on what Arkansans think about subjects related to the COVID-19 pandemic such as masks and large events.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson's economic recovery task force released a study Wednesday (July 8) regarding what Arkansans think about a range of topics involving COVID-19.

During the governor's daily COVID-19 briefing, Steaurt Walton presented numerous charts revealing the results of the survey. The survey asked 600 state residents a series of questions.

One of those questions was "do you wear masks when in public places?" 82% said yes and 16% said no.

“If you distance yourself from other people and you’re not up against next to each other I feel like it’s appropriate not to wear a mask but if you’re in an enclosed environment or building I feel like it’s appropriate to wear a mask so you can protect yourself and everybody else,” said James Bonner.

Another big question was whether people feel comfortable attending large events, like sporting events, this fall.

Some Fayetteville residents said sports need fans. Others say there needs to be social distancing involved.

“There’s gonna have to be a balance between those two because I don’t really see how you have sports without the fans,” said William Harper.

Another topic for the upcoming fall was about schools. 59% said they would likely allow school campuses to reopen to students and 32% said it is unlikely that they feel comfortable with that idea.

The governor weighed in on this saying he has talked with educators about a plan for the upcoming school year.

“We’re going to start school this year within classroom instruction with blended environment, with an option to go virtual as needed and that’s where we’re going,” Gov. Hutchinson said.