Springdale Urgent Care now offers COVID-19 antibody testing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Mercy Go Health Urgent Care in Springdale is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing to people who think they may have been exposed to the virus.

“If someone has been sick and they wonder if they’ve had the infection, the presence of antibodies will help them determine the likelihood that they had the infection,” said Dr. Jaime Zengotita

Medical Director for Mercy Go Health Urgent Care, Dr. Jaime Zengotita says someone could have also had no symptoms of COVID-19, so if they have the antibodies then they probably did have the infection.

He says we don’t yet know if having COVID-19 antibodies means we have immunity or not.

“This will basically allow us to know the prevalence of how many patients were potentially exposed to the virus in our communities and so with further studies down the road, the questions will be answered if those antibodies are offering us protection or not,” Dr. Zengotita said.

If you do have antibodies, then you can donate plasma to help other people with the infection.

The process to get the antibody test is very easy, first, they ask you to attend a virtual visit and then they will schedule a time for you to go to the urgent care to get your blood drawn.

Donna Dansby is a Nurse Practitioner at the Springdale urgent care and says they have had a lot of interest in the test and have tested around 40 people since they started on Friday (May 8).

“A lot of people who were sick during typical flu season but tested negative for the flu," she said. "People who have had the flu before and thought this felt a lot worse than they remember, and then we’ve had some people who are just concerned because of the contact they have with the vulnerable members of their family."

While the test is available for anyone, people who have been exposed to the virus are the best candidates. Results typically come back within two days.