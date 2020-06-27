Springdale to purchase 100K face masks for community members

The masks will be distributed at no cost to residents as soon as the purchase is made and the masks are delivered to the city.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse called for a special City Council meeting Friday (June 26) to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases in our area.

The council approved a measure that will allow the city to waive competitive bidding and purchase 100,000 protective face masks from COVID-19 related grants.

The masks will be distributed at no cost to residents as soon as the purchase is made and the masks are delivered to the city.

City officials say they hope this will be a very practical way to reduce community spread as Washington County continues to see a rise in positive cases.