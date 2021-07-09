Springdale Public Schools works to correct error involving standardize testing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is working to send out a correction after some parents received a notice that the state requires virtual students to come back on-campus to take standardized testing. The Arkansas Department of Education told 5NEWS this is incorrect state guidance. MAPS standardized testing can be offered in-person and virtually in the fall and winter, but students will have to take in-person testing in the Spring. The Springdale School District says one-second grade virtual classroom received the incorrect notice, but they are working with testing coordinators to correct the error and send out new notices.MAPS testing for Springdale schools begins the week of September 13th.