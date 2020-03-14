Springdale School District Taking Extra Steps To Keep Everyone Healthy

The Springdale School District is taking extra steps to keep students and staff from getting sick among coronavirus fears.

The district says they are using products that will kill the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.

“We’re doing that several times a day in our buildings…desktops, doorknobs, locker handles being cleaned even more thoroughly, we do that everyday but even more thoroughly now,” Rick Schaeffer said.

Walker Elementary Principal Lynn Ryan says they are also reminding students daily about washing their hands and not touching their face. She says the plan is for school to go on as planned, but if that were to change, they are prepared.

“Just in case they weren’t able, and we shut down, we have a packet that will be coming home with each student in Springdale in the elementary that has ten days’ worth of work lined out for them,” Ryan said.

Communications Director, Rick Schaeffer says even if classes are canceled their teachers will be available for them to contact. He says their biggest concern is that 70% of their students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Many of them eat breakfast at our schools in elementary and they’ll eat lunch in our schools and some of them are even in an after-school programs through grants and they're provided a meal after school as well,” he said.

Schaeffer says they are working with the Department of Human Services, Health and Education to come up with a plan to make all students have their meals if they are forced to close their doors.