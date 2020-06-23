Springdale School District releases plans for 2020-2021 school year

Parents and students will be able to choose between on-site and virtual learning programs.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — On June 23, the Springdale School District (SSD) issued a newsletter to students, parents, teachers and staff regarding the 2020-2021 school year.

In accordance with the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) guidelines, on-site instruction for students will be available during the 2020-2021 school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 13, which will only change if ADH sends updated guidance with this requirement.

The use of personal protective equipment, physical distancing where possible and in-depth cleaning and sanitizing procedures will be implemented.

SSD will also provide a K-12 virtual learning option for interested students.

The Don Tyson School of Innovation (DTSOI) offers a K-12 completely online educational program for students who do not feel comfortable returning to onsite instruction.

The virtual program is called Virtual Innovation Academy (VIA) and is commonly referred to as VIA DTSOI.

Parents can sign up for VIA DTSOI by clicking HERE.

Students enrolled in VIA will be given an opportunity at the end of each semester to return to onsite instruction.

DTSOI offers extracurricular activities for students in grades 6-12.

Virtual students are allowed to participate in those activities.

K-5 students enrolled in VIA DTSOI will not have the option to participate in extracurricular activities at DTSOI or their zoned elementary school.

SSD stated, “The Springdale School District is committed to helping each student reach his or her full potential. Personalized learning has been and will continue to be our focus. We look forward to partnering with each of you in the creation of a culture focused on caring and safety as we navigate this new educational landscape together.”

A learning management system (LMS) is an online location platform that helps individuals manage administration, tracking, reporting and delivering of courses, lessons and tests.

Upon DESE approval, SSD will use the following LMS’s.

PK-2 grades: Seesaw

3-12 grades: Google Classroom

Curriculum teams have worked on identifying missed essential standards and these will be addressed throughout the year in the curriculum and in concentrated support systems.

Students will be assessed to determine individual strengths and deficits.

These assessments will determine if students need additional support.

A back to school video is being created by Ozark Guidance Center (OGC) that will help teachers address specific Social Emotional Learning (SEL) needs of their students due to COVID-19.

Parents will be provided SEL tools and sites that will help them understand the needs of their child.

SEL sites will be available to teachers and parents.

Counselors will be available to support students, families and teachers.

Currently, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the ADH are strongly recommending all individuals 10 years old and over wear a face covering.

SSD is strongly recommending that adults and all students fifth grade and above wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be achieved, particularly on school buses.

The ADH has not issued a directive to require face coverings at school.

Students in the 4th grade and below and those with health issues and special needs will not be asked to wear face coverings but will be encouraged to wear face coverings in areas with a high concentration of students where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The district’s transportation department will follow its traditional route model.

Based on current ADH guidance, students in fifth grade and above will be required to wear face coverings when riding the bus.

SSD has no plans to change bus schedules or bus stops.

Students will continue to participate in activity classes, check out library books and to receive guidance and gifted instruction.

In situations such as PE, students may have an assigned area in the gym with specific materials assigned to their classrooms.

Elementary students will have recess time with restrictions that limit the number of students they come in contact with.

Social distancing will be observed as much as possible, but at times students will be closer than the recommended 6 feet apart.

Classrooms will be arranged to provide more space between students along with additional measures.

SSD will make every effort to provide distance but not limit students’ ability to interact with others in their classroom.

If a student tests positive for coronavirus, SSD will follow the latest guidance from the ADH, which could result in a brief closure of a single school within the district to provide time for additional cleaning and sanitation.

SSD is awaiting ADH guidance on both band and choir and will continue to serve students enrolled in band or choir classes while observing the most current guidelines.

Based on current guidance, the ADH is recommending schools limit the number of students in the cafeteria.

Proper sanitation of all areas will be completed after each meal and students will not self-serve or share food.

Parents are encouraged to send a water bottle with their children, clearly labeled with the student's name.

If a student is ill, then they should not come to school.

The school nurse will screen students who become ill at school.

If a student has a temperature over 100.4, the student will be sent home and will need to be fever-free for 48 hours without medication before returning to school.

Remote learning will take place if schools are prevented from having onsite instruction.

This plan includes Pre-K-2nd grades using Seesaw, 3-12 grades using Google Classroom, and DTSOI using Schoology to submit assignments.

Teachers will utilize Zoom to deliver live lessons.

Students will learn how to use these Learning Management Systems by participating in lessons throughout the week while at school.

At this time, arrival and dismissal times will be the same as previous school years.

In the event of a school closure, students will participate in live instruction with scheduled Zoom sessions.