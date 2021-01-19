Springdale School District cancels Friday COVID-19 vaccinations due to reduction in supply

Over the weekend, the district was notified that the number of doses got reduced by approximately 1/3rd.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District has had to cancel a day of vaccinations after the number of doses was reduced.

According to Springdale Deputy Superintendent Kelly Hayes, the district was initially supposed to receive approximately 2,000 doses of the vaccine available for employees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Hayes says he doesn't know how or why the doses were reduced.

He says the number of employees signed up for Wednesday and Thursday equaled the total amount of doses they are now being given.

The district will move forward with the Wednesday and Thursday clinics as scheduled.

If you signed up to be vaccinated on Friday then the district will let you know when your vaccine will be rescheduled. Hayes says they plan to use the same sign-up that was completed last week.

He hopes that the district will get more doses next week.