Springdale nurse back at east coast hot-spot after spending four weeks home after first trip

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — A Springdale woman is back at an east coast hot-spot helping treat coronavirus after spending four weeks at home after her first trip.

Jamye Perry works at Northwest Medical in Springdale but is back in Connecticut treating patients in a trauma one level ICU.

She says it's a night and day difference than what she saw just four weeks ago when she first arrived to help.

"It’s like coming back to a different place, I walked off the elevator and where the temporary walls were put up, I walked out with my respirator expecting to go into a full COVID unit and the walls were gone," Perry said.

She says social distancing and the requirement to wear face masks have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

While the numbers there are slowing down, Arkansas' numbers are increasing.

"It’s so frustrating, it was just so unnecessary," she said.

While back from her first trip to the East Coast, Perry was able to work at home for two weeks.

She says it was heartbreaking to see so many coronavirus patients and how serious their condition was.

She is glad to be helping in Connecticut but says it is stressful being away and she's anxious to get back.

"That’s my home and the hospital where I work. I’ve been there for a long time, and I know they’re struggling," she said.

She often takes to social media to voice her frustrations, going on Facebook Live to explain the seriousness of the pandemic and why the increasing numbers in Arkansas are a concern.

She says she wants to urge everyone at home to use social distancing and to wear a face mask.

"When you get in the car, you put your seatbelt on, when you get on a boat you put a life vest on, and you don’t think two things about it. I understand it’s an adjustment, and that it may not be for you, you may not be the one that’s going to get sick, but it could be someone really important to you that could get sick," she said.