Springdale City Council passes face mask resolution

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale City Council has passed a newly written resolution regarding the wearing of face masks in public.

The new resolution allows businesses to establish and enforce health safety requirements (such as masks) and can seek assistance from law enforcement when individuals refuse to comply with those standards.

Mayor Doug Sprouse and council members acknowledged that this resolution gives more enforcement than the ordinance for those businesses requiring masks.

The ordinance provided by the Governor only allowed for law enforcement to educate individuals who refused to comply with mask requirements, with no penalty.

In addition to providing 200,000 masks to Springdale residents, the Mayor and council believe this resolution will help the city fight the spread of COVID-19.

The city released the following details about the resolution:

RESOLUTION NO.____

A RESOLUTION ENCOURAGING THE USE OF MASKS IN RELATION TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND PLEDGING SUPPORT TO THOSE PROPERTY OWNERS AND BUSINESSES WHO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS IN THE CITY OF SPRINGDALE.

WHEREAS, an outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has resulted in an ongoing global pandemic;

WHEREAS, On June 18, 2020, Executive Order 20-37, declared that the emergency declared pursuant to Executive Order 20-03, and its amendments was terminated, and that the public health and disaster emergency and declaration of the State of Arkansas as a disaster area resulting from the statewide impact of COVID-19 was declared anew, and would be effective for sixty (60) days unless renewed;

WHEREAS, On June 19, 2020, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), released guidance regarding the use of face masks/coverings by the general public which asserts that ample evidence exists to support the efficacy of wearing face masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 including a study funded by the World Health Organization(WHO);

WHEREAS, the aforementioned ADH guidance on masks recommends that the general public should wear face coverings in ALL indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be assured. This includes, but is not limited to, workplaces, retail stores, businesses, places of worship, courtrooms, jails/prisons, schools, healthcare facilities, and other people’s homes;

WHEREAS, the aforementioned ADH guidance recommends that the general public should also wear face coverings in ALL outdoor settings where there is exposure to non-household members, unless there exists ample space of 6 feet or more to practice physical distancing;

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages the use of cloth face coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19;

WHEREAS, business owners have the right to establish and enforce health safety requirements for individuals entering their place of business which may include a requirement to wear a mask;

WHEREAS, business owners have the right to seek assistance from law enforcement in instances where individuals refuse to comply with the standards established by the business owner; and

WHEREAS, the City of Springdale wishes to encourage the use of masks/facial coverings in workplaces, retail stores, businesses, places of worship, courtrooms, jails/prisons, schools, healthcare facilities, and other people’s homes, and wishes to pledge its support to those property owners and businesses requiring masks/facial coverings on their property.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY OF SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS that, in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and for the health, welfare, and benefit of its citizens, that:

1. It is strongly recommended and encouraged that all places of business, workplaces, retail stores, places of worship, schools, healthcare facilities, and other people’s homes in the City of Springdale require the use of masks/facial coverings on these properties;