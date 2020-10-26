Spiro High School to switch to virtual learning until Nov. 9

9-12 grades will return to in-person learning on Nov. 9.

SPIRO, Okla. — The Spiro School administration confirmed it's 9-12 grades only will be switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday (Oct. 27).

Head Start through 8th grade will continue as normal.

High school students finished out their school day Monday (Oct. 26) but the administration says because of "issues" over the weekend, which they would not elaborate on, they felt they needed to go virtual and return on Nov. 9.

Officials said Spiro already has a high number of students participating in virtual learning and doing this would be safe for everyone to keep a COVID-19 spread from happening.