Spikes in COVID-19 cases sparking a change in ICU demographics

Arkansas sees a shift in COVID-19 ICU patients increase to 12% of those patients being unvaccinated.

ARKANSAS, USA — In Northwest Arkansas, there has been a shift in COVID-19 ICU patient demographics across the natural state.

As more vaccinated people are getting hospitalized with the virus.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, over a year ago, we’ve seen many changes.

Now experts are seeing changes in ICU patients admitted to the hospital with the virus.

Back in mid-July, NWA community cares reported that 99% of its patients were unvaccinated but 1% were vaccinated. And if you look at today’s numbers, it’s a different story with 88% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated but if you take a look at the vaccinated numbers it’s now up 12 percent. That’s an 11 percent increase from mid-July.

While Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase, in the River Valley there’s a different pattern happening.

"Compared to we had very few hospital admissions early on in May, June and all of sudden there was a sudden spike in hospital admissions since July," said Dr. Monali Patil, with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. "Again most of them are unvaccinated patients. We do see some breakthrough cases with vaccination. But I would not say in the past two-three we are seeing more vaccinated patients. ”

Doctors say the changes in variants of the virus are mainly to blame for some of the shifts we’re seeing.

The Medical Director of Preparedness at the Arkansas Department of Health says the virus is constantly changing just as any other virus would.

“You know, we’re learning more and more about it every day. And it’s again causing illness in and it has the potential to cause illness in folks that have been vaccinated as well,” Dr. Jerrilyn Jones said.

But Dr. Jones says we shouldn’t be discouraged by these numbers.

“It’s still the fact that those who are vaccinated are overwhelmingly less likely to have severe illness and overwhelmingly less likely to die from COVID-19. So it, you know, vaccinations are not one hundred percent proof. There’s virtually nothing that’s one hundred percent proof in humanity,” Dr. Jones said.

She also says it’s important to stay informed through reputable sources like the CDC AND FDA to combat any misinformation about the virus or vaccine.

According to the CDC the best way to continue protecting yourself from the virus is to get vaccinated, wear a mask and continue social distancing when it’s possible.