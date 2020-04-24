Son of Washington County Sheriff who recovered from COVID-19 donates convalescent plasma

Clay Helders was diagnosed with coronavirus in mid-March and is now helping others fight the infection by donating plasma.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People who have been infected and have fully recovered from COVID-19 can help patients currently fighting the infection by donating plasma.

Clay Helder, a recovered COVID-19 patient in northwest Arkansas, donated convalescent plasma (CCP) on Apr. 22 at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) in Springdale.

Clay is the son of Washington County Sheriff, Tim Helder, and was diagnosed with the virus in mid-March.

He says he wants to help those who are battling COVID-19 and hopes to inspire more people to donate CCP.

Once someone has fought the infection, their plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies.

These antibodies help the immune system to fight the virus, so a recovered coronavirus patient’s plasma can be used to help others fight off the disease.

To donate CCP, you must have had a positive COVID-19 test and be symptom-free for 28 days.

The next step is to contact your physician or CBCO at (417) 227-5000.

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood, platelets, and plasma for all hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas.

How to donate convalescent plasma

Several resources are available regarding options to donate convalescent plasma in your area. To learn more and find the site nearest you: