Some local businesses receive COVID-19 violations while others pass the test

Even with students back on campus, no violations were given over the long weekend on Dickson, a pattern Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) hopes to see repeated.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Even with the busy Labor Day weekend, businesses on Dickson Street in Fayetteville closed out the holiday without any social distancing violations, but some Fort Smith businesses didn't do the same.

“Memorial Day where we were with some packed dance floors and some people social distancing wasn’t necessarily a concern and where we are this weekend I think it is safe to say Arkansans are doing a great job,” said Scott Hardin with ABC.

Dickson Street received an A+ for Labor Day weekend.

Hardin says with nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases on the University of Arkansas campus, ABC has upped its presence in the area.

“With such a big portion of students coming in from out of state, guidelines are different I mean you cross state lines and guidelines can change very quickly," Hardin said.

Bar and restaurant owners say students have caused any problems so far.

“I’ve seen a lot of responsible students walk through our doors and they understand the rules I would say 90% of them had their own masks,” said Tim Farrell, owner of Farrell's Lounge.

While Fayetteville finished the weekend strong, it was another story in the River Valley.

“Full compliance on Dickson Street but interestingly we did have other pockets around the state where we saw several verbal warnings and violations issued,” Hardin said.

Four bars in Fort Smith received either verbal warnings or violations.

Hardin says the issue they see the most is patrons or staff not wearing masks.