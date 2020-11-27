Small Business Saturday even more important this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Store owners agree. They say supporting small businesses supports the entire community - especially during this difficult time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Small Business Saturday starts tomorrow, and some business owners say this weekend will determine if some stores can survive until next year.

Looking down Box Street in Fayetteville, Black Friday deals are well underway. Some shop owners told 5NEWS this is a big weekend - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday will make or break local stores.

"This is the biggest shopping time of the year; this is what pays our overhead for January and February," Allison Crane, Fox Trot Boutique owner, said. "When it's very slow, we really count on those sales to get us through the slow months."

Store owners say online shopping is key this year. Many people are doing curbside pickup to avoid crowds.

"We have been promoting sales online, we will do curbside pickup, we will even do local delivery if you live close enough where we can just drop it at your doorstep," Crane said.

Some shop owners in the River Valley say they're surprisingly busy this Black Friday, and they've been trying to adjust their deals for holiday shoppers.

"After Thanksgiving, everyone's getting ready to decorate those trees and get toys for the kids and grandkids, so we try to gear ourselves to be beneficial to our customer," Sidney Tyner, The Enchanted Door owner, said.

Store owners agree. They say supporting small businesses supports the entire community - especially during this difficult time.