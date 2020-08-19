'It gets very lonely' | Slidell nursing home residents looking for pen pals

"It would give me something to do, get me active. I don't know how good I can write," said 71-year-old Vann Sims who has been mostly in isolation since March.

SLIDELL, La. — Whether it's about drag racing, sports, faith or soap operas, the nursing home residents at Greenbriar Community Care Center in Slidell have a lot to share, they just need someone to share it with.

"It would give me something to do, get me active. I don't know how good I can write," said 71-year-old Vann Sims who has been mostly in isolation since March.

Sims has only seen his family through a window.

"I didn't like it," Sims said. "I'll be glad when this virus is over with."

For someone who has a lot to say with a lot of jokes to tell, the isolation hasn't been easy.

"It gets very lonely," Sims said.

Now he and some other residents at Greenbriar are about to make a few new friends.

"Since they're not able to go out right now, we're hoping having contact with somebody in the community — they'll still feel a part of it," said Lauren Lee, Marketing Director at Greenbriar. "We actually saw another facility in Texas who had success with the program so we thought we'd try it."

Monday in a Facebook post, they requested pen pals for their residents. Based on the number of comments and shares, they're expecting a flood of letters soon.

"I expect there to be a ton of mail. I expect the residents to be very surprised at the outpour," said Kory Kottenbrook, Administrator at Greenbriar.

Right now about 10 residents are asking for pen pals, but Kottenbrook expects the rest of their residents to follow.

"I would like every single resident to see a letter. That's my goal," he said.

Sims wants to talk about his passions like drag racing and hunting.

"I drove a truck for 30 years from coast to coast," Sims said.

Being someone's pen pal will give him something to look forward to.

"Keep me thinking and stuff, have somebody to communicate with, just have somebody to reach out," Sims said.

Somebody to reach out may seem like a simple request, but for these residents, it means a lot.

To view all of the residents asking for pen pals click HERE.

Greenbriar is also accepting emails for their residents at gbpenpal@commcare.com