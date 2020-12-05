x
Sixth COVID-19 death reported in Washington County

The victim is a 69-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A sixth person has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington County, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris.

Morris said the victim is a 69-year-old Marshallese woman from Springdale, and that she died Monday (May 11) afternoon. 

No further details have been released at this time. 

On Monday, Morris confirmed the fifth death in the county, which was the third death connected to the Brookstone Assisted Living facility in Fayetteville.

A 94-year-old World War II veteran who stayed at the Brookstone facility died last week due to COVID-19. 

Two other Springdale residents passed away from COVID-19 in April. One of them being a 49-year-old man who was part of the Marshallese community in Springdale. 

