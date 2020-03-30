'Sing his songs' | John Prine's family asks for prayers after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

John Prine's wife clarified that when she said 'John is stable' that it 'is not the same as improving.'

NEW YORK — The wife of John Prine asked Monday for continued prayers for her husband, who was placed on a ventilator over the weekend while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms

The singer-songwriter's family said Sunday that John Prine was in a critical situation.

Fiona Whelan Prine initially shared earlier on Monday that she had recovered from coronavirus and that John was now stable. Her post suggested Prine's condition had improved overnight, but she later explained that wasn't the case.

"I need to clarify what I mean by “John is stable,” Fiona Whelan Prine tweeted. "That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love - as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you."

“Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers,” she said earlier Monday on Twitter. “Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you.”

News that Prine's health was in jeopardy provoked an outpouring of affection for Prine. Joan Baez responded with a video of her playing his song “Hello In There" from her kitchen.

Fiona Prine earlier in March tested positive for coronavirus and said the couple was quarantined and isolated from each other. Fiona Prine, who is also Prine's manager, said Monday that she has recovered from COVD-19.