Silver Dollar City delays opening

An new opening date has not been announced at this time.
BRANSON, Mo. — Based on daily changes in the status of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Silver Dollar City will be delaying the opening of the theme park, and has suspended the operations of the Showboat Branson Belle.

The Silver Dollar City Campground remains open at this time.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented and based on ever-changing developments, we are constantly reevaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City Attractions President.

Thomas continued, “We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our employees and guests. We will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts and follow official recommendations from public health officials to determine a reopening date and will communicate additional updates as they occur,” Thomas said.

Future updates can be found at www.silverdollarcity.com.

