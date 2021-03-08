Siloam Springs Aquatic Center closes indefinetly

On Friday, August 6, the Siloam Springs Family Aquatic center announced it will be closed

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. —

The Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center announced Friday (Aug. 6) that it will be closed for the time being.

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department made the decision to temporarily close the center due to COVID-19 quarantines of lifeguards, which caused a staff shortage.

According to Parks and Rec, the center has no exact date to reopen but is hoping to reopen by August 21. In the meantime, they will look into the staffing numbers to decide if it is possible.

The department suggests guests keep an eye on the City of Siloam Springs Facebook page for updates on when the center will reopen.

"With many aquatic centers and water parks facing a lifeguard shortage around the state, they were fortunate enough to be open this season," said Jon Boles with Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation.