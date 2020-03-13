Shoppers stock up at Sam's Club in Bentonville

Bentonville Sam's Club shoppers filled up their carts, some concerned that certain items may run out.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas just yet, but you wouldn't know that from going to the store.

Bentonville Sam's Club shoppers filled up their carts, some concerned that certain items may run out.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday (March 12), but all are in central Arkansas.

People in Northwest Arkansas say they are stocking up because the stores are running out of what they need.

“It’s the definition of what panic is about,” shopper Alicia Neighbors said.

Some shoppers say it was hard to check off all of the items on their lists.

“I took a shot of one of the meat shelves...totally empty,” shopper Elenor Ciaravino said.

Several carts were seen loaded with toilet paper, paper towels and other items in bulk. Sam's is known for bulk buyers, but shoppers say today was not a typical day.

“There are empty pallets everywhere and people stockpiling three or four big packages of toilet paper and paper towels,” Neighbors said.

People say this was not the only place where the shelves were in jeopardy of being emptied out.

“I went to the neighborhood market today to buy water, distilled water and they were only allowing two gallons,” Ciaravino said.

Others say people will have to wait until tomorrow to buy the essentials.

“People were waiting for another shipment to come in and they said they’re not bringing any more toilet paper or paper towels, they’ve sold out for the night,” Neighbors said.

Some people said they were worried that diapers and other items needed for their kids and families would be gone.