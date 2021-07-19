Sequoyah United Methodist returns to masks, pauses all children's programs due to COVID surge

Sequoyah United Methodist Church will once again require that masks be worn during in-person services after two people who attended the 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday (July 10) tested positive for COVID-19.
The church encourages anyone who attended that service to be tested if they are experiencing symptoms or haven't been vaccinated.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in our area, the church is returning to masks and encouraging social distancing during the services.
In addition, all children’s activities, including nursery and Children’s Church, are being paused.
"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all of our members and guests, especially the children under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated at this time. The 10:00 a.m. contemporary service and the 11:00 a.m. traditional service will continue to be live-streamed every Sunday.