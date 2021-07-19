Sequoyah United Methodist returns to masks, pauses all children's programs due to COVID surge

Two people who attended the Fayetteville church during a recent worship service have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sequoyah United Methodist Church will once again require that masks be worn during in-person services after two people who attended the 11:00 a.m. worship service on Sunday (July 10) tested positive for COVID-19.

The church encourages anyone who attended that service to be tested if they are experiencing symptoms or haven't been vaccinated.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in our area, the church is returning to masks and encouraging social distancing during the services.

In addition, all children’s activities, including nursery and Children’s Church, are being paused.