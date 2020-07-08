Senator Boozman visits Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks

Boozman wanted to make sure the staff knows they are appreciated, and he wants to ensure they have the materials and resources needed.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Today Senator Boozman took a trip to the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO) Friday (Aug. 7).

Boozman says he wanted to make sure VHSO staff knows they are appreciated, and he wanted to ensure they have the materials and resources needed to keep themselves safe and to treat our veterans.

Senator Boozman says it is important to listen to those on the front-lines and to learn from them during this pandemic.

“We need to be talking to the people on the ground who are actually doing it. The solution to our problem needs to come from the ground up,” Boozman said.

Kelvin Parks with the Veterans Affairs says they have always had the senator's support but today was extra-special to all who were involved.

“It was a really uplifting day for all of our staff. For him to come by and say something encouraging and to motivate and inspire us, made for a very exciting day,” Parks said.