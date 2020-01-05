Second case of COVID-19 reported at Fayetteville assisted living facility

The second confirmed case comes after another resident died from the virus over the weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A family member of a resident at Brookstone Assisted Living in Fayetteville is speaking out after the second case of COVID-19 is reported at the facility.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) confirmed the second case.

Jack Rash's 95-year-old mother lives in the same facility. He says Brookstone called him yesterday to confirm the second positive case in the Memory Care Unit.

5NEWS has reached out to the facility but they declined and said they have no comment at this time.

Rash says he talks to his mother daily and can tell at times she is afraid, but he believes Brookstone is doing everything they can to keep the residents safe and healthy.

“They also called me yesterday to tell me they had a second positive exposure,” Rash said. “You can tell in her voice there are times when she’s scared, there are times when she’s climbing the walls. It’s tough on me too, when I talked to her, I talk to her 2-3 times a day and I try to be positive and make her happy at least and we laugh once in a while.”