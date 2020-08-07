Sebastian County detention deputy tests positive for coronavirus

So far, Sebastian County has only had one detention center employee test positive for the virus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says a detention deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Captain Philip Pevehouse says SCSO is coordinating with the Arkansas Department of Health for mass testing at the detention center at this time.

Sheriff Hobe Runion has notified all other law enforcement agencies which use the detention center as well as all of the court system personnel in Sebastian County, according to Pevehouse.

So far this is the only detention center employee who has tested positive for the virus.

At this time, no inmates are suspected of having COVID-19. Pevehouse says the testing is being conducted as a follow-up measure to this recent news and to protect the health and well-being of those who are housed and work there.