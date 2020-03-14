Scott Family Amazeum temporarily closes

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville has announced they will be temporarily closed through the end of March.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville has announced they will be temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 14th, through the end of March.

According to Sam Dean, Executive Director of the Amazeum, the closure is to help keep "our collective community safe and help to contain the spread of COVID-19."

All events and programs during this time are canceled, as well. If you have questions or concerns about confirmed reservations, like birthday parties, you're asked to contact the Reservations Specialist at reservations@amazeum.org or by calling (479)696-9280.