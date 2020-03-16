x
Schools preparing meals for kids while closed due to coronavirus outbreak

Many kids, ages K-12 depend on the two meals a day provided by their local schools.
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all public schools in Arkansas to close Tuesday (March 17) due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the nation.

Many kids, ages K-12 depend on the two meals a day provided by their local schools. 

“Kids who are in a poverty situation, the most nutritious food they get is at school,” said Rick Schaffer with Springdale Schools.

All schools say they’re prepared to provide meals to their students for as long as they are out of school.

The following are schools that are providing meals to students during closings.

Bentonville Public Schools

Booneville Public Schools

Clarksville Public Schools

Elkins Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools say if children are needing meals, you must fill out the form on their Facebook page or call 479-266-1814 by 6 p.m. Monday (March 16). Meals will be delivered between 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday (March 17).

Fayetteville Public Schools are providing multiple locations, including a food truck.

Fort Smith Public Schools

Gentry Public Schools

Gravette Public Schools

Greenland Public Schools

Greenwood Public Schools

Huntsville Public Schools

Lavaca Public Schools

Lincoln Public Schools

Mountainburg Public Schools

Pea Ridge Public Schools

Prairie Grove Public Schools

Rogers Public Schools

Siloam Springs Public Schools

Springdale Public Schools

Van Buren Public Schools

Waldron Public Schools

West Fork Public Schools

This list will be updated with the latest information.

