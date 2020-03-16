Schools preparing meals for kids while closed due to coronavirus outbreak

Many kids, ages K-12 depend on the two meals a day provided by their local schools.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all public schools in Arkansas to close Tuesday (March 17) due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the nation.

Many kids, ages K-12 depend on the two meals a day provided by their local schools.

“Kids who are in a poverty situation, the most nutritious food they get is at school,” said Rick Schaffer with Springdale Schools.

All schools say they’re prepared to provide meals to their students for as long as they are out of school.

The following are schools that are providing meals to students during closings.

Farmington Public Schools say if children are needing meals, you must fill out the form on their Facebook page or call 479-266-1814 by 6 p.m. Monday (March 16). Meals will be delivered between 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday (March 17).

Fayetteville Public Schools are providing multiple locations, including a food truck.