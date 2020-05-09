Schools implement new home football game health and safety restrictions

Fayetteville High School hosted its first home game with new COVID-19 guidelines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Friday night high school football games look a little bit different this season due to new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Fans in Fayetteville waited out the weather delay to get inside the stadium Friday (Sept. 4) night.

Once inside, masks were required and seating was restricted to household groups spaced six feet apart. Every other row in the stadium was left empty for social distancing.

Even with a rain delay, fans say it was worth the wait to see a game in-person.

“We are glad that the school and the students and the band members and football players and dance team are getting to have their season,” said Fayetteville fan Horris Shipp.

Shipp's grandson is a member of the band and even though they didn't march at half time, he says he's excited and proud to show his support.

“It's been a funny year for even the band because they have not done the practicing that they usually do but they will be here contributing to the atmosphere and the excitement of all that is going on,” Shipp said.

Senior Night was held earlier than most seasons to make sure seniors were able to be recognized.

Even with the changes, Shipp says it's something he's willing to do to watch some football and cheer on the home team.