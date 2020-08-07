Scam artists use contact tracing scam to steal identities from Arkansans

Text messages are being sent containing a link that gives contact tracer impersonators the phone owner's personal information.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Scam artists are stealing identities and money from Arkansans by claiming to be contact tracers.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is using contact tracing to identify people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in hopes of slowing the spread.

Text messages are being sent instructing recipients to click on a link to be contacted about a positive test, but the link actually gives the scam artist direct access to the phone owner’s personal information.

“Con artists are impersonating contact tracers in order to steal your money and your identity,” said Attorney General Rutledge.“ ADH will not ask for your social security information or demand payment when reaching out about contact with positive cases of COVID-19.”

When a positive case of coronavirus is confirmed, ADH assists the patient in identifying who they were in close contact with during the 48-hour period preceding the positive test.

Those identified by the patient through the contact tracing process are then notified of the positive case and asked to enroll in ADH’s Situational Awareness Response Assistance (SARA) system for email updates.

Rutledge released the following tips to avoid falling victim to the contact tracing scam:

Contact tracing will not cost money. Avoid giving personal bank account information over the phone or buying gift cards to pay scam artists for fake contact tracing attempts

Avoid clicking on links in emails and text messages unless you signed up to receive the messages

To verify the authenticity of a contact tracing message, contact ADH at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov or call (800) 803-7847.